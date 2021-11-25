A new special edition is coming to the MINI model range. From the Hatch to the Countryman, to the MINI 5-door, Convertible and Clubman, the Cooper S versions can add the special Rockingham GT finish, in a special tribute to the defunct 1275 GT.

Each MINI national division has the power to present the special editions it considers, reaching other neighboring countries if they are of great commercial success. Those responsible for the British brand in the Netherlands have decided to a special tribute to the original MINI 1275 GT after 50 years off the market.

The small model had a unique mechanical and technical configuration, with a powerful iron engine and perfect weight distribution that allowed it to perform with great agility on the most twisting roads. Some qualities that he also showed on the circuit Rockingham UK Motor Speedway in the 1970s. Precisely the setting from which it takes its name for this special edition created especially for the Cooper S of the MINI Hatch, MINI 5 Doors, MINI Convertible, Clubman and Countryman.

MINI Countryman Rockingham GT offers more attractive sportiness

MINI Rockingham GT, a special edition of sports genes

The MINI Rockingham GTs are based in the sportiest finish in the range, the Cooper S, and all are offered with the bodywork painted in different colors, although the brand has only presented one of the most elegant and sporty options with the color “Silver White”. An attractive shade of white with silver highlights, contrasting perfectly with the black painted radiator grille.

The same color, but with a glossy finish, which wears the decorative stripes that run longitudinally across the engine hood and underneath the door panels, the rear view mirror housings, the brand emblem, the edge of the hood, the door handles, the fuel filler flap or the 17-inch alloy wheels in “John Cooper Works Track Spoke” design. Until the tailpipes are integrated into carbon fiber trim strips.

Inside, the Rockingham GTs also present a special image, also highlighted by the Glossy black plated details such as the molding that runs along the dashboard or the transmission tunnel, the logo with the name of the special edition. the sports front seats upholstered in carbon black leather, the headlining in gray and the steering wheel rim lined in nappa leather.