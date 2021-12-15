Minereum is the winning token of the day according to Coinmarketcap with more than 500% profit

The Minereum token “BSC (” MENB “)” is the winner today according to the daily ranking generated by the market leading price index by Coinmarketcap, with gains greater than 500% in the last hours.

The token that is hosted on the “Binance” Smart Chain (BSC) network, managed to erase a zero in its listing price at dawn this Tuesday, in order to become the big winner of the day.

Minereum is a mining token that is deployed in three blockchain networks: Ethereun, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain. Despite being available in markets such as Uniswap and Hotbit, there are many complaints received regarding this token regarding the impossibility of commercialization after an airdrop carried out just over a year ago.

Shiba Yield Inu: The loser of the day

On the other hand, SHIBYELD for a decentralized finance (DeFi) token meme, is today’s big loser according to Coinmarketcap’s daily ranking.

According to data from Coinmarketcap the price of the token fell to trade -96.70% in the last 24 hours, being in position 4,092 of the ranking in the market.

The token deployed in Binance Smart Chain is configured to deploy various utility functions in DeFi projects, among which are: Yield Farming, Swap, LPs, payments, cross-chain bridges, among others.

The opinions expressed in this post are the sole responsibility of the Author and they have nothing to do with Cointelegraph’s editorial line. Every investment carries risk and you should do your proper research before investing. This post cannot be taken as financial advice.

