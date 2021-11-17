The world of Minecraft never stops, as its own structure and mechanics make it an infinite title. However, since Mojang they have not given up in their efforts to offer news, being as large and massive as Caves & Cliffs.

This update for the title has been divided into two parts, with the first one already installed for months. However, the arrival date of this second half was yet to be known, which finally will be next November 30 for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC, as well as the Java Edition for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

There are many changes that come with Caves & Cliffs Part 2, such as the Updated terrain generation, even higher mountains, more convoluted caves and new distribution for minerals. Still, some of the promised skins like archeology and goat horns will be a long time coming and we won’t see them in this 1.18 patch. These are the main changes that we can see:

New height and depth of the world .

. New biomes for mountains (high peaks, snowy peaks, groves, meadows and snowy slopes).

for mountains (high peaks, snowy peaks, groves, meadows and snowy slopes). Generation of new types of caves (cheese, spaghetti and noodle caves).

(cheese, spaghetti and noodle caves). Local water levels and lava levels in the subsoil.

New cave biomes naturally generate underground and internal mountains (lush caves, trickle caves).

Natural variation in the shape and elevation of the terrain, regardless of biomes. For example, forests and deserts could form on a hill without the need for a special biome just for that.

New distribution of minerals .

. Large veins of minerals.

Mountains, caves and entrances to the caves.

Monsters will only appear in complete darkness.

“They will come to Minecraft in the future when we can add them in the best way possible “, they explain from the development team. If you don’t want to wait until the indicated date, you can try this version through Java at this link.