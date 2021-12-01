Minecraft Caves and cliffs part 2 is now available, what does this version bring? All the information you need is in the note.

Finally, after months of waiting, the second part of the update of Minecraft “Caves and Cliffs”. This version, currently call 1.18, was originally intended to be launched in June, however Mojang He decided to postpone it due to missing details.

Trial versions of this version 1.18 have recently been released to fix some issues in-game, as was the lack of coal. The Caves and Cliffs original was a very ambitious project in which they worked on negative heights and an improvement of caves as their biggest complications. Yes OK we can already reach the height -64, we could not observe changes in the width and length of the caves, something that as of today we do have.

What comes

The great addition of this update will be the 3 types of caves: spaghetti, cheese and noodle, which can be large enough to fly in elitras. Also, continuing with the caves, now we will have aquifers to enjoy a Venetian ride with our boat in the caves of the game. Finally, the incorporation of the lush caves, the caves that bring fruit and lighting.

As for the mountains, the mob that will give them life, the goat, has already been introduced, although we will have some new additions. Now the mountains can be divided into 6 sub-biomes: groves, meadows, snowy slopes, rocky peaks, escaped peaks and icy peaks.

Regarding some details of the game, now the hostile creatures they will spawn in light 0, without taking into account the night light. Secondly, height limit expanded to 384 to create even more impressive constructions. In addition, the sculk blocks and the sack were returned to the creative

What was missing

While there are many new things coming, there are others that Mojang still continues to put off, such as the arqueology, goat horns or the Warden. As for the archaeological excavations, it is not yet known in which version they will arrive, while the guardian will arrive in the Wild Update next year.

Undoubtedly a version of Minecraft that put Mojang in trouble like never before, having to postpone many aspects, to the point of dividing it in two. However, despite this delay, this update finally gave the long-awaited renovation to the caves that the community was asking for so much.

Minecraft version 1.18 is now available for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, PC, Nintendo Switch and mobile devices.

