Minecraft It is an extremely simple and basic game … It is what a person who does not know the structures of the farms, the circuits of redstone and the bosses. Indeed, bosses they are also a tricky part of the game at times, both the Enderdragon As the Wither they can be powerful enemies. Therefore, today we bring you a tutorial to defeat the most powerful boss: the Wither from Minecraft Bedrock.

Previously we discussed some differences between the two versions of the game of Mojang: Minecraft Java vs Minecraft Bedrock. One of the main differences lies in the Wither Boss, much more difficult in Bedrockas it can summon the Wither skeletons.

The preparation

The first thing to do is have a good armor, it is always ideal to have a full diamond or netherite with IV protection, although if it is without enchanting it can also be accessible.

On the other hand, you sword (also from Netherite or Diamond) should have the enchantment of Smite V, whose translation can be Hitting, Punishing or Pounding depending on the version. This enchantment will deal more damage than Edge V, since the Wither is a dead creature. On the other hand, the arc with Power V it will also help.

Other items to take into account in the face of the confrontation are: Immortality totems, milk in case we suffer from the poison, throwing potions of level 2 healing and golden apples. Also, in case you want to escape, some Ender pearl they can also be useful if it gets complicated

During the battle

The time has come, you are about to place the last Wither head in the Arena of Souls. It is recommended that you drink potions of strength II and speed II. Once summoned make sure to move away to avoid damage from the blast and start shooting arrows at it. Here it is important that you are in constant movement until you reach midlife.

Once i finish with its first phaseIt is time to kill him with the sword, although first we must eliminate the skeletons that may bother us. It is important that when we attack Melee (melee) let’s control our hearts. If you don’t have totems in hand, when you have 3 or less hearts run away with an ender pearl, drink milk if you need and get well. When you are safe and sound, you are back in action.

Another way to kill the Wither in Minecraft Bedrock is using Master Turtle potions. I assure you that if it is at maximum level, you will not receive any damage, even if you have slowness. This is ideal for the beginning with the bow. However, the difficulty of making these potions means that practically no one uses them.

As a precaution, if you die it is recommended that you have a bed with his respawn near. There you should leave a spare set or invisibility potions to retrieve your items easily.

These tips they also work for Minecraft Java, although the difficulty is much less in that version. And did this guide help you? Were you able to defeat the most powerful enemy in Minecraft?

