Minecraft tutorial: how to be the best PvP player in the game from Microsoft and Mojang

PvP is a very used mode in Minecraft. However, it can become frustrating if you are faced with very good people. Therefore, today we have a small tutorial that will help you improve.

Minecraft It is one of the most faceted games in the world. You can dedicate yourself to building for hours in the creative, maybe playing survivals and establish yourself in your base, you can even build farms and advanced technical mechanisms. If you don’t like any of these hobbies, you have many more, such as Pvp.

It does not matter if it is a battle against your friends or if you are on servers Skywars or bedwars, What Hypixel or The Hive. We absolutely all play PvP in Minecraft at some point and the truth is that it is more complex than it seems. For this reason, today we are going to give you some tips so that you can defeat any rival

Sort your inventory

The first and most important thing is that you order your inventory, especially the hotbar. If you already know that in the slot 1 you have the sword, in the 2 the arc and in the 3 meal, it will be much easier for you to change items, something that could lead you to lose time. Also, in case you need to restock something, it is always good to order all the inventory.

Learn to move

Being in constant motion is always important if you fight hand-to-hand. We need to remember never run backwards on your back, since the opponent will have block advantages when approaching you, therefore they will attack you from further away. If you have to run, the best thing to do is turn around and run like there’s no tomorrow until you gain position or health.

And if it comes to your back, it is always a good idea to look for the opponent’s. Move diagonally towards the enemy to search for him and attack him from behind it’s a great technique. Once you attack him, you go around him again to confuse him even more. Last, always try to critically hit, which are done when your character falls to the ground after jumping.

Take advantage of the height

Height in Minecraft is important, although it is different from other games. If it is a melee battle, it is always better to position yourself below your opponent rather than above. This is due to the fact that more distance is generated between the body above with our head, compared to our head, which will be at the height of their legs.

However, if it comes to arches, the best thing is to always have height. Arrow drop is noticeable in Minecraft Java, so it will be difficult to hit a shot at a target in the heights. On the other hand, being above, the arrow will go much straighter and will be more precise.

Differences between Java and Bedrock

PvP in Minecraft Java is not the same as in Minecraft Bedrock. In the console, mobile and Windows 10 version we will can spam attacks with the sword without lowering the damage, also the arrows will be straighter. On the side of the Java version, we will have to take into account the cooldown of the sword to maximize damage. Using the ax in this version is also important, since it is the only way to block the use of the shield opponent with a critical hit.

Practice

This is the simplest and most important thing. You will never improve if you do not practice these points, as your fighting style is given by experience. Practice makes perfect! (and the PvP player).

