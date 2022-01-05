Minecraft: these are the hardest biomes to find in the game

Minecraft has more than 100 different biomes between oceans, jungles, nether and end, but do you know which are the rarest? In this note we will tell you.

Whether we run, fly or go by boat, tour the vast world of Minecraft in any means of transport it is always a difficult task. Finding certain structures or biomes in Mojang’s game can get very tricky. But there is always a bigger challenge, so we will tell you what they are The 5 hardest biomes to find in Minecraft. However, we will only mention those that can be found in the game, not the modified ones that can only be reached thanks to codes.

Mushroom island

This is one of the most popular rare biomes in the game. Here we will find a floor covered with mycelium, in addition to having a natural generation of fungi. Regarding the mobs, only cows, mushrooms and bats appear, that is, there are no mobs hostile. The average of finding one is 0.011%.

Giant Spruce Taiga

The Giant Spruce Taiga It is a normal taiga biome, with the only difference that we will find much larger trees with more leaves. Like Mushroom Island this biome has a 0.011% appearance percentage.

Bamboo Jungle Hills

With 0.009%, the bamboo hills They are the third rarest biome in the game. Here we will have trees much larger than normal jungle. Also, the immense and endless bamboo forests will be throughout the place. For the rest, we can find watermelons, pandas, jungle temples and parrots.

Eroded Badlands

The eroded plateaus they also add to this list. In itself, finding a terracotta biome is rare, but so is its shape. In the center we can find a Grand Canyon with the faithful style of Utah, in the United States. Its generation percentage is 0.0081%.

Mushroom Field Shore

This is the rarest natural biome in Minecraft. Although it is similar to the one on Mushroom Island, it has certain differences. The most important thing is that its division occurs between the mycelium and the water of rivers or oceans. If you find it feel lucky, since it has a percentage of 0.0079%. In this way, it is the most difficult unmodified biome to find in the game.

