No matter how many years go by Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular titles in the world. with even people dedicating themselves to creating content for the title, like this Artificial Intelligence that uses Minecraft to create landscapes, buildings and life forms. Now, however, the announcement is much bigger, and that is Walt Disney World has joined Minecraft.

Just a few hours ago the announcement of Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC. This new content arrives as part of the celebration for the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World, and in the official Minecraft account they have left us a small trailer so that we know where the shots go in this new DLC. As can be seen, it is not a «crossover»Among the company’s films, but rather the DLC would be focused on the Walt Disney World park itself. In the trailer we can see the recreations made in Minecraft of Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain and many other attractions that we can visit in the Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC.

To celebrate 50 years of bringing dreams to life, the most magical place on earth is coming to the Overworld! Explore the Magic Kingdom, ride classic attractions, and meet some of your favorite characters in the WDW Magic Kingdom Adventure: ↣ https://t.co/PNMZWNfjsR ↢ pic.twitter.com/502s2c9lD8 – Minecraft (@Minecraft) November 16, 2021

In the DLC we will be able to interact with the recreations of the attractions of Walt Disney World, as well as characters from the Disney and Pixar universe. On this occasion, however, these are real in-game NPCs and not mere skins on generic characters. In addition, the players themselves will be able to customize their character to make it look like part of the Disney universe.

Minecraft x Walt Disney World Magic Kingdom Adventure DLC can already be purchased from Minecraft Marketplace. This new adventure for the title will allow us to exist within the world of Mickey Mouse, and it is probably one of the most ambitious collaborations Minecraft has participated in to date.