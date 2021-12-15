Minecraft makes YouTube history and breaks record with one billion views

Youtube announced today that the content of Minecraft on the platform at a global level it has reached an unprecedented milestone by exceeding one billion views, we will tell you everything about the celebration.

The first Minecraft video was posted in 2009, and since then its creators and content have grown to become one of the largest communities in Youtube. “I’ve been in the gaming industry for my entire career, it’s amazing to see how Minecraft It has exploded since it first appeared, ”said Ryan Wyatt. Said Ryan Wyatt, Global Director of Gaming for YouTube.

In 2020, Minecraft was recognized as the title of the most popular game and the most viewed live on YouTube., and currently has more than 35,000 active creator channels, from 150 countries.

DO NOT STOP READING: OPPO Find N, this is the first OPPO folding OFFICIAL!

“I remember working with SeaNanners at Machinima when they first tried Minecraft and shared it on Youtube; The hunger for Minecraft content was (so) impressive that it actually continues to grow year after year in an astonishing way. Minecraft It has been the most watched game for many years and to see it reach one billion views is a feat that deserves applause. Congratulations to Mojang, Microsoft, and the YouTube gamer community!Ryan Wyatt noted.

What does a billion views on YouTube mean to the Minecraft community?

Minecraft’s new milestone is to have exceeded one billion views on YouTube, But what does this figure mean? A trillion is a million times a million, one and nine zeros, that is: 1,000,000,000. This means that Minecraft community content has been viewed 1 billion times.

Remember that, as Peña Nieto used to say; “one billion in Spanish, one trillion in English” And believe it or not, it is. The correct translation of the trillion American to Spanish is trillion since in the United States the “Short Scale” is used; This refers to the scale on which each new term is a thousand times larger than the previous term.

“Video game creators are an incredibly important part of the YouTube community. Community Minecraft Around the world, they have made the game their own through engaging content that brings people together. We love the generation of builders who Minecraft and YouTube have created and we can’t wait to see what’s next. “said Susan Wojcicki, CEO of Youtube.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/XVsUenoXNTY

In Mexico, the Minecraft community has accumulated more than 10 billion views of Minecraft-related videos. And to celebrate, Youtube created an animated 3D video set in a video game landscape, highlighting creators and key moments from the Minecraft community around the world.

This is how YouTube celebrates that the Minecraft community exceeded a billion views

To commemorate the one trillion milestone, Youtube is celebrating in various ways. First, it will feature a new animated video that reflects the story of Minecraft on the platform and will also highlight your growing community by implementing an animated logo graphic on the homepage of Youtube for 24 hours.

YouTube will also have playlists selected that celebrate some of the creators and most important moments of the title.

Secondly, YouTube Culture & Trends launched a landing page dedicated to Mincraft on its official site , featuring a data visualization of top trends, creators, and videos exploring the global impact of creators of Minecraft on YouTube.

And to close with a flourish, YouTube has also partnered with Minecraft to launch the YouTube Creator Skin Pack. that contains a selection of the best creators of the platform, focused on the title, as avatars for the game.

The skin pack is free and will be available to download for one year at Minecraft Marketplace . These avatars also appear in a new themed intro for the upcoming map, available December 21 in the Caves & Cliffs Update, featuring both the voiceover and authentic likeness of the creators.

What’s more, on Instagram, YouTube creators like: MsMunchie and ZHC, CaptainSparklez, iHasCupq, among others, will take care of the account of @YouTube for a day for a celebration called #MinecraftMuseum. Where each of the selected creators will choose their own “exhibition”, a collection of their memories and favorite community moments from Minecraft.