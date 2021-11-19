Minecraft celebrates the 50th anniversary of Disney’s famous amusement park, Walt Disney World. The title recreated both characters and places, don’t miss it in this note!

If you doubt it must be a nice feeling to travel to Disney, to feel like a child again and enjoy the characters of our childhood and the place. Due to the Pandemic situation, vacationing is still for a few, either due to restrictions in each country or due to economic reasons, today we have a much more accessible solution, it is the arrival of Disney to Minecraft. The title celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the famous amusement park Walt Disney World recreating the characters of this magical world and its attractions.

As we already know, in the game of Minecraft It is possible to recreate all kinds of places, like these iconic Argentine sites. And, this time it could not be different, since the theme park of Florida to perfection. This was revealed through a trailer on Youtube showing some of the most iconic places in the famous amusement park on the occasion of the 50th anniversary celebration.

This recreation of the Walt Disney World amusement park will have a package that will include 29 characters from Disney Pixar and 25 skins for players to feel closer to the place. On the other hand, we will have some elements of character creation, such as the ears of Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

It should be noted that the arrival of Disney to Minecraft will only be in its Bedrock version, that is, in Windows 10, mobile devices and consoles. It will be available in the marketplace by 1340 minecoins, which are around 10 dollars. If you want to have access to this Disney package, you can enter the official Minecraft page.

This is not the first time that Minecraft Bedrock has a collaboration with another brand. Previously on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the launch of Sonic the hedgehog we were able to play as the beloved blue hedgehog on their own maps.

