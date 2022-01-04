Mojang’s title does not fail to demonstrate all the potential that he has.

The world that Minecraft has offered for more than a decade does not cease to amaze due to all the playable possibilities offered by the Mojang title, thereby giving rise to the fact that we have seen all kinds of players as one who has dedicated four years of his life to undermine the map. Be that as it may, with the entry of the new year, there are those who take the opportunity to congratulate you in all possible ways, this being the idea that the player RUOK0214 had.

This Minecraft user, who has a YouTube channel where he uploads his creations in the Mojang title, has been able to create a fireworks show to usher in the new year, making use of a unique fireworks designs to set off this display, which, how could it be otherwise, has made it hugely popular on Reddit. You can see the show below:

As you can see in the RUOK0214 video, all you have to do is press a button for the fireworks display to take place. perfectly synchronized as you can see on these lines and with different patterns and colors. It should be noted that there have been more re-enactments and exhibits with the turn of the year, although this is undoubtedly one of the most showy of the title.

Having said all this, it will be necessary to see what the future of Minecraft is in the year 2022, since the title is far from reaching its end, with 2021 being the year in which its potential has been seen as it was even mentioned by a United States senator when he requested that the game be updated.

On the other hand, we cannot ignore the fact that 2021 brought with it the odd Minecraft curiosity, for example, the physiognomy of Steve, the main character of the title who has even made the leap to Super Smash Bros Ultimate as a fighter. For the rest, it only remains to remember that Minecraft is now available for smartphones, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

