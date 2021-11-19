Caves & Cliffs Part 2 for Minecraft is coming at the end of November with exciting changes to caves, mountains, and more.

Mojang announced the release date of the second update of Minecraft: Caves & Cliffs, which will add new content to the popular open world and cube building video game.

The first part launched in mid-2021 with new creatures like the Axolotl, an aquatic mob, and the Glow Squid, a community-chosen glistening squid. There were even goats that walk among the huge mountains and attack the sheep for sheer fun. On blocks, the first update added the new copper ore ore and amethyst, which are used to craft a lightning rod, among other things.

Everything in Caves & Cliffs Part 2

Now the bulk of the update Caves & Cliffs I was in the second part. Mojang announced that it will arrive on November 30, 2021. “Part 2 renews the mountains and caves you know and love” said the study, in addition to confirming that it includes “An updated generation of terrain, higher peaks, more elaborate cave systems, even the ore veins are bigger!” There are many of the elements that the players expected, without a doubt, but the developer clarified that there will be some missing. “Archeology, packages and goat horns” they will come later. “They have not been canceled,” clarifies Mojang, “we just had to put them on the back burner for now.”

The launch of Caves & Cliffs from Minecraft It was planned as a complete package for winter 2021, however, its creators divided it in two to face the “Major technical challenges” that arose in development. In total, the update brings mobs, objects, blocks and renews the world of Minecraft in exploring caves and mountains.

Part 2 of Caves & Cliffs will arrive on November 30 at PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and Pc.

