Today from Mojang Studios, developers of Minecraft, we have received the Release date of the second part of their highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs update. This second part promises to introduce ambitious changes in its systems of generation of terrain, leading to mountains and peaks higher than ever, new types of more complex and elaborate caves, new biomes, sails and much more.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 specifies its release date, and we are happy to announce to all fans of the game that you will not have to wait long to enjoy all this new content, since it will be available from this November 30.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs shows a new video with some of its additions

The first part of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs arrived during the month of June, and introduced new content in the form of new animals and changes in their minerals. However, this second part promises to be a much more substantial update, placing itself as one of the largest received since the birth of the game.

Mojang has also announced during these days the arrival of Cloudy Climb, the first Seasonal Adventure of Minecraft Dungeons. This season will be available from December 14 and will introduce new free content, including a new progression system, weekly challenges and a completely procedurally generated new tower, which promises to bring dozens and dozens of new hours of gameplay to fans of this action RPG set in the world of Minecraft.