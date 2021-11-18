This year 2021 was called to become a great year for sandbox lovers from Redmond, with an update that seemed to be one of the most important, if not the most important in terms of quantity of news. We talk about Minecraft Caves & Cliffs.

And although Mojang initially announced Minecraft Caves & Cliffs as a single major update, due to the depth of the changes introduced, the company decided to divide it in two. The first part of the update, which arrived last June, brought with it significant improvements, such as new moobs and blocks, although the best was saved for the second update.

Big improvements are coming with Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2

Without a doubt Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 was the highlight of the update, since with it come improvements as important as the updated terrain generation, greatest height and depth in the world, new biomes (such as towering peaks, snowy peaks, groves, meadows and snowy slopes), new mineral distribution, better integration of cave entrances, monsters that only appear in the dark and perhaps most importantly, more cave biomes and new cave types.

Although luckily the wait is over, since the next November 30 We will be able to enjoy Minecraft lovers of Caves & Cliffs Part 2 for Minecraft: Bedrock Edition on Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android and PC, both in the Java Edition version and Windows 10, macOS and Linux. What do you think of this news? Are you looking forward to the arrival of Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2?