Gabriel Silva Vignoli, independent deputy of the Legislative Assembly and Felipe Echandi Lacayo, co-founder and CEO of Quantum, minds behind the draft of the crypto law of Panama speak about this initiative.

A draft law focused on the regulation of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in Panama is being analyzed by the Commerce Commission of the Legislative Assembly of Panama.

In essence, this legal-financial document seeks to establish, among other aspects, an expansion of the financial services offered in Panama, promote “banking interoperability” to make traditional systems compatible with new technologies, attract new companies and investments, and create new jobs.

According to its creators, It also proposes promoting universal access to the internet in Panama to provide equal opportunities, make it compatible with the blockchain and digitize the identity of natural and legal persons using this advanced technology., including those who are not domiciled in the country and wish to use these services.

Interview with creators of the Crypto bill

The people behind this bill are Gabriel Silva Vignoli, independent deputy of the Legislative Assembly, and Felipe Echandi Lacayo, co-founder and CEO of Quantum, an application mainly aimed at small business owners who have an online business through a virtual store or an account on social networks.

They firmly believe that Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are a new way of exchanging value at a global level and over the internet, which are an active and essential part of a trend that is growing faster than the internet has grown.

They both point out that The main objective of this draft law is to legalize cryptocurrencies as a means of payment, to revolutionize the Panamanian public administration, by innovating and at the same time promoting a digital economy that reaches the largest number of people.

When presenting the aforementioned legal document before the legislative body last September, Silva commented that the explanatory memorandum affirms what this law would promote: financial inclusion.

“Panama has only 46.5% of its population with transactional bank accounts. This is lower than the regional average of 54.4% and much lower than the global average of 68% ”he stated. Silva last September when the project was presented

Adapt the financial system of Panama to the current system

In an interview with Bitcoin Magazine, Echandi was emphatic in stating that there is a relative backwardness in Panama, positioning itself today in the average or even below if it is compared with other Latin American nations in terms of the boom and accessibility of the digital economy, giving an example to Mexico, Brazil and Colombia that they have gotten ahead in many ways unrelated to cryptocurrencies.

He explained that, having a traditionally competitive financial system, it has unfortunately even become inflexible, for not seeking to adapt to the changes and business models that the internet has allowed, even before cryptocurrencies began to be known.

The draft law they have proposed seeks to resolve bank interoperability such as Mexico, Costa Rica or Colombia and give clarity in the licensing for activities related to crowdfunding, the creation of portfolios (crypto or not), PayPal, among others.

” If you see our coat of arms, it says pro world benefit, which means for the benefit of the world, we are translating that into digital for the benefit of the future. How can we fulfill that promise that we have here with the Internet? That is the question. Crypto assets are just the latest incarnation of that. Also the metaverse, virtual reality, virtual art and virtual communities. How will it become part of our DNA as a nation and how do we take steps in that direction? That is the basis that this bill tries to build “Echandi said.

Financial recognition and education

To publicize the law, Silva and Echandi have worked together with their work teams to give a broad presentation of the bill and provide information to the population. about the topic.

For this they have made use of written messages, videos or infographics, using traditional media such as newspapers, radio programs and television channels, as well as social networks.

Silva and Echandi recognize that they still have a long way to go and one of the points that they still have to address is the issue of financial education, which they seek to be approached at the secondary school level and in universities, including in those proposals the teaching of the digital economy.

” I think the good thing about laying the groundwork for an ecosystem to emerge is that the people who provide utility to consumers are the best educators in the end “Echandi said.

They state that they will not give up in their quest to unblock the obstacles that exist in the country’s financial system, such as the complexity and cost of international transfers and having to deal with intermediaries so that banks do not intervene and block transactions.

His goal is for the average Panamanian to access the ecosystem and whoever wants to innovate and create products that include people financially, because this will lead to more educated consumers and users. and it will empower people to move their money internationally, make a living on the internet and participate in the creation of value with crypto assets.

One last detail that they must attend to is guaranteeing universal access to the Internet, a basic infrastructure that, in their opinion, must work effectively for everything to really work.

