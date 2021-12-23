Milwaukee bucks managed to win at home against Houston Rockets by 126-106 in a new day of the NBA. The locals come from losing at home with Cleveland Cavaliers by 90-119. For their part, the visitors also suffered an away defeat with Chicago bulls by 133-118 and after this result they accumulate a total of four defeats in their last five games. After the game, Milwaukee bucks get a place in the Play-off positions with 20 victories in 33 games played, while Houston Rockets it would be left out of the play-off positions with 10 victories in 32 games played.

During the first quarter there were alternations in the electronic, in fact, the visitors got a partial of 16-2 during the quarter and ended with a 25-24. Later, in the second quarter the local team distanced itself on the scoreboard, in fact, the team achieved a partial in this quarter of 18-2 and reached a difference of 16 points (47-31) during the quarter, which ended with a partial score of 38-26. After this, the players accumulated a total of 63-50 points before the break.

Over the course of the third quarter Milwaukee bucks managed to distance itself again in the light, in fact, the team achieved a partial during this quarter of 10-0 and widened the difference to a maximum of 23 points (95-72) and the quarter ended with a partial result of 34-26 and 97-76 in total. Finally, during the last quarter Houston Rockets He managed to get close again on the scoreboard, although it was insufficient to win the match and the fourth ended with a partial result of 29-30. After all this, the players closed the match electronic with a result of 126-106 for Milwaukee bucks.

Along with all this the most prominent players of Milwaukee bucks They were Jrue Holiday Y Khris middleton, who got 24 points, 10 assists and four rebounds and 23 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively. For their part, the visiting team stood out Christian wood Y Eric Gordon, with 20 points and 11 rebounds and 12 points, six assists and three rebounds respectively.

After winning this match, in the next match Milwaukee bucks will face Dallas mavericks at American Airlines Centerwhile in the next game, Houston Rockets will play against Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.