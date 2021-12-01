Dec 01, 2021 at 01:31 CET

EFE / Los Angeles

The Milwaukee bucks, current NBA champions, announced this Tuesday the signing of center DeMarcus Cousins. Media such as The Athletic or ESPN advanced last Sunday that the Bucks were going to incorporate Cousins ​​into their squad, but the Milwaukee team did not officially confirm the news until now. “DeMarcus is incredibly talented and his size, toughness and experience will help us,” Jon Horst, the Bucks general manager, said in a statement. The franchise published the first images of the player training in his new shirt on social networks. Cousins ​​will reinforce the inside game of some Bucks who are missing a lot to Brook López, their starting center and who was injured in the first game of the season. After a hesitant start, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s team accumulates seven consecutive victories and is already fifth in the Eastern Conference (13-8).

The 31-year-old Cousins, a four-time All-Star choice, rose to prominence in his time with the Sacramento Kings (2010-2017) to become one of the best centers in the league. In the 2015-16 season, his best full year with the Kings, Cousins ​​achieved 26.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game. In February 2017, he signed for the New Orleans Pelicans, where he formed a powerful inner partnership with Anthony Davis. Cousins ​​maintained a very high level in the Pelicans but at the beginning of 2018 he had to have surgery on the Achilles heel and missed the rest of the season.

From there began the difficult journey of Cousins ​​by numerous teams, with little stability, different injuries and a level far from his best basketball. In the 2018-19 season he played for the Golden State Warriors, the following year he signed for the Los Angeles Lakers but did not make his debut due to injuries, and last season he divided his time between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Clippers.