An effective and safe oral pill is good news for people at risk for blood clots. After a worldwide study led by McMaster University showed that milvexian can be used with minimal side effects.

About Milvexian

Milvexian is unique in that it works by targeting factor XIa, a clotting enzyme that causes dangerous thrombosis and blood clots. But it is not vital to stop bleeding from injuries.

The researchers compared milvexian with enoxaparin for preventing blood clots in 1,242 patients. Out of 18 countries that underwent knee replacement surgery that enrolled between June 2019 and February 2021.

They found that with a total daily dose of 100 mg or more, milvexian resulted in better protection against clots. But without an increase in bleeding compared to enoxaparin, the control drug. Milvexian was evaluated in daily doses of 25 to 400 mg; there was no increase in bleeding in this wide range of doses.

Side effect of anticoagulant drugs

“The main side effect of current oral anticoagulant drugs is bleeding, and fear of bleeding leads to their underuse. This establishes the need for safer oral anticoagulants and that’s where milvexian comes in, ”said lead author Jeffrey Weitz.

He is a professor of medicine and biochemistry and biomedical sciences at McMaster. He is also the Executive Director of the McMaster and Hamilton Health Sciences Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis Research Institute.

“Blood clots are responsible for 1 in 4 deaths worldwide. Anticoagulants (blood thinners) are a mainstay for the treatment and prevention of clots in the veins and arteries. So we urgently need safer oral medications to reduce the burden of what are often lifelong conditions. “

The study was published today in the New England Journal of Medicine and Weitz presented a summary of the findings in a late-breaking session at the 2021 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions.

The study focused on patients undergoing knee replacement surgery

Weitz said that blood clots are the underlying cause of heart attack, stroke, deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. Many of these conditions require lifelong blood thinning treatment. Therefore, there is a need for safer oral anticoagulants such as milvexian.

He said the study focused on patients undergoing knee replacement surgery because they have a high risk of postoperative blood clots and such clots can be easily identified with venograms, X-rays of leg veins. Therefore, this patient population provides an ideal testing ground for new anticoagulants because effective and safe doses can be identified.

Weitz said his milvexian study is the first of several investigations of oral factor XIa inhibitors. The results of the other studies are likely to be published next year.

