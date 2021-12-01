This buffer overflow flaw in a large number of HP printer models can be a gateway that could be exploited by cybercriminals.

Any peripheral that we have connected to our computer can also suffer potential security flaws, and this has happened with HP printers where a large set of them need a firmware update to avoid a hypothetical buffer overflow.

This failure occurs when a program does not control the amount of data that is copied over an area of ​​memory reserved for the buffer, causing a programming failure but also a security hole that could be exploited by certain cybercriminals.

Now HP has confirmed that a large set of your printer models are vulnerable to a critical buffer overflow error with a CVSS score of 9.3 and has been assigned the name CVE-2021-39238.

HP has disclosed this vulnerability but luckily it has also published a hardware update for all potentially affected devices.

You basically have to go to the HP official software and driver download page and then find your printer model. By accessing it, you can download the latest available security software and run it on your computer.

If it is not very clear to you if you printing machine is vulnerable, given that so far they have commented that certain products HP LaserJet, HP LaserJet Managed, HP PageWide, and HP PageWide Managed could be affected, you must access the official page about this security flaw where HP has provided a table in which you can find all the vulnerable models, to locate yours.

If you have an affected printer, feel free to download the security patch and apply it as soon as possible to avoid reproducing this error in the future.