BOGOTÁ (AP) – Fans of Millonarios de Bogotá caused riots on Sunday before and during the game that their club lost 3-2 to local Deportes Tolima on the 18th date of the Clausura tournament of the Colombian soccer league.

The fans clashed with the police as they entered the Murillo Toro de Ibagué stadium and then clashed with each other on the rostrum. The agents were in trouble to control them and used tear gas, according to images transmitted on social networks.

Tolima happened to share with Millonarios the second place nine points behind the Atlético Nacional leader with two days remaining from the regular schedule.

For his part, the scorer Teófilo Gutiérrez converted the goal of the 1-0 victory for the local Deportivo Cali against Deportes Quindío in the 64th minute, advancing to the fourth box.

Cali was left with 10 men from 16 minutes after the expulsion of Uruguayan defender Hernán Lessse.

In another result, Atlético Junior de Barranquilla drew 1-1 with the local Santa Fe de Bogotá and remained in the group of eight classified.

Argentine midfielder Fabián Sambueza put Junior up in the 10th minute and defender Fainer Torijano tied for Santa Fe in the 73rd minute.

Other results: Patriotas 0, Independiente Medellín 1; Alianza Petrolera 1, Atlético Huila 0; Atlético Nacional 0, Atlético Bucaramanga 0; Deportivo Pereira 0, Jaguares 0 and Envigado 1, Once Caldas 2.

Positions: Atlético Nacional 41 points; Sports Tolima and Millonarios 32; Deportivo Cali and Deportivo Pereira 30; Alianza Petrolera y Atlético Junior 29; Envigado and Atlético Bucaramanga 26; Santa Fe 25; Independent Medellín and Jaguares 24; America de Cali 23; Sports Quindío and La Equidad 23; Rionegro 18; Once Caldas 16; Deportivo Pasto 15; Patriotas 12 and Atlético Huila 7.