A German doctor created his own vaccine against Covid-19 and began implementing it to 50 people during his vaccination campaign.

His name is Winfried Stöcker and he is one of the most controversial characters in Germany, a member of the extreme right.

According to what has been reported, the German police are holding him in custody.

A German millionaire, owner of an airport, created his homemade vaccine against Covid-19 and began to inoculate 50 people; now, he has been arrested.

His name is Winfried Stöcker and, after his “discovery”, he has caused a stir because he has circumvented all health regulations to start a vaccination period that even managed to bring together several people.

Despite the fact that several countries have made progress in vaccination against Covid-19, the truth is that the disease continues to be a global concern, especially now that the emergence of a new variant, the Ómicron, which is starting to sound alarms again around the world.

Unlike last year, now the situation looks different, because the fact that millions of people have already received their full vaccination schedule and, somehow, feel a little more secure.

However, something we have learned from this virus is that we should not trust ourselves and, despite being inoculated, it is necessary to continue implementing various health and / or safety measures to avoid contracting the disease.

In that sense, an important recommendation is not to fall for solutions or supposed remedies that promise to cure us, regardless of who offers them.

The case of Winfried Stöcker

Based on this, in Germany, a millionaire scientist has become very popular for creating a vaccine against Covid-19, it is a homemade invention, which, in fact, he has already begun to administer.

Winfried Stöcker also owns an airport, a space that he used as a vaccination center and where long lines were made to receive the injection.

According to some reports, it is said that there was a line of at least 150 people, of which 50 did receive the homemade drug from the German millionaire.

In his defense, which he published on his website, he claimed to have performed a diagnostic test, which was based on the detection of a subunit of the S1 protein, which is present in the coat of the virus. Given this, due to its effectiveness, he decided to create his own vaccine against Covid-19.

According to what he has reported, Stöcker tested the efficacy of his vaccine in five people and also presented it to the German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines; organism that rejected his invention.

True to his “convictions”, the millionaire made the determination to implement it to the population and what surprised was the response of the people.

The consequences

One person reported that a Covid-19 vaccination process was underway at the Lübeck airport, owned by Stöcker.

When the authorities arrived they found more than 200 people waiting to be inoculated, while another 50 did receive the drug developed by Stöcker, this according to information from IFLScience.

Currently, four people are already being investigated on this case, including, of course, Winfried Stöcker himself, who has not stopped insisting that his vaccine is effective against the disease.

Stöcker is in custody and an in-depth investigation is underway, since, apparently, he is a controversial figure in that country.

Now read: