Million-dollar fine in Italy for a very unhappy marketing strategy

The technology giant Amazon was fined in Italy and must pay 1.13 billion euros (about 1.25 billion dollars) for deploying a marketing strategy that abused an “absolute dominant position” in that online market.

According to Italian Competition and Market Authority, Jeff Bezos’ company used “an especially serious strategy” to hurt competition in the logistics service of ecommerce.

According to the Italian government, “Amazon has an absolute dominant position in the Italian market for intermediation services in the market, and this allowed it to favor your own logistics service, called FBA, among active sellers on the Amazon.it platform to the detriment of competition in the same market, increasingly reinforcing its dominance position ”, said the Authority in a statement made public this Thursday, December 9.

For the agency, Amazon linked the use of its own logistics service with access to a series of benefits that are key to having more visibility and better sales possibilities on Amazon.it.

Among these advantages, mention is made of the “Prime label”, which “facilitates contact and sale to loyal and highly dependent consumers.”

The Prime tag also allows participation in Amazon events such as Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday and Prime Day, which increases the probability that the seller’s offer will be selected as a “Showcase Offer” and displayed in the Buy Box, argues the Competition Authority.

Those who do not use the Amazon logistics service cannot access that Prime label, violating basic rules of free competition.

According to research, this platform functionality Amazon.it It is key to the success or failure of sellers since, in addition, those who use it do not apply the strict performance measurement systems to which Amazon does subject sellers who do not adhere to the FBA and whose lack of Compliance can lead to suspension of sellers’ accounts.

Amazon’s “abusive” and “especially serious” strategy

The agency says in the text that this Amazon strategy is “abusive” and “especially serious” and that “taking into account its duration in time, the effect it has already produced and the magnitude of the holding company”, it was decided to impose a fine of 1,128 million euros.

In addition, to immediately restore free competition, Antitrust imposed measures on Amazon that it must comply with and that will be “permanently examined by a fiduciary supervisor.”

From now on, in Italy, Amazon must offer all sales privileges and visibility on its platform to all third-party sellers with “fair rules” and “non-discriminatory” rules.

Another fine for Amazon in Italy

Amazon already received a monetary sanction in Italy last month for an agreement with Apple that was illegal since it prevented other distributors of the iPhone brand from operating on that e-commerce platform.

The agreement, which dated from 2018, allowed “only Amazon and a few individually designated distributors in a discriminatory manner” to market Apple-branded and Beats-branded devices on the Amazon.it platform.

this was a violation of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Amazon was sanctioned with 68.8 million euros and Apple with 135 million euros.