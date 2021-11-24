2021 may be the biggest year for Sony Pictures and its main commercial product, Spider-Man. The production company is just a few days away from being released Spider-Man: No Way Home and there are rumors that the character of Miles Morales could take a leap towards him live action after the animated adaptation Spider-Man: a new universe, released in 2018.

In addition to this adaptation, the character has his own exclusive video game for the PlayStation platform. The possibility is attractive from different points of view. The most obvious has to do with racial inclusion within such an important role in the contemporary pop industry. Miles Morales, due to this and other factors, has positioned himself as a reference within this universe. That is, what we usually know as Spider-verse or Spider-Man multiverse.

This rumor is presented while Sony Pictures and Marvel have the eyes of the followers on each other before the possibility that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire appear in Spider-Man: No way home. Seen what was seen in the most recent trailer, that uncertainty has not yet been revealed; nor the possible participation of Daredevil, among other issues not yet resolved.

What is known about the possible live action of the Spider-man of Miles Morales?

Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales for PS5 in Loyalty Mode (4K, Ray Tracing, 30fps)

The rumor was spread by Daniel Richtman, a trusted source when it comes to future Marvel productions, through his profile on Patreon. It would be a project that Sony pictures is already developing with the aim of presenting Miles Morales within a live action. Although there is no official news about it, during Spider-Man: Homecoming was there any reference to the character.

Its incorporation into Marvel narratives made an impact on how it was produced. Miles Morales took Peter Parker’s outfit after he was killed by the Green Goblin. Miles Morales’ first appearance as Spider-Man came in 2011, when he was incorporated into the comic Ultimate Fallout # 4. The character was created by Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli.