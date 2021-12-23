If you buy the game now, you save more than 25 euros.

Although PS5 has been with us for more than a year, the truth is that many players have not yet been able to make the generational leap. However, there are many interesting offers for PS4 like this Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales which has lowered its price back to reach 34.90 euros. Whatever console you have, you can play the exclusive PlayStation a without problem. a very economical price because Amazon has applied an important 42 percent discount. We tell you all the details of this sale in the next few lines.

Miles Morales can be the best travel companion for this Christmas, if you still do not have gifts. It is normally a game that costs 60 euros on both platforms, but it is already reduced by 42 percent, so you save 25.09 euros total. This is the standard edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the game exclusive to PS4 and PS5. Now it only costs 34.90 euros and it is a fully independent game Spider-Man, so no need to play the previous title.

Buy Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and save 25 euros

In this new installment developed by Insomniac Games, Miles Morales take over from Peter Parker to tell your personal story. It was already seen in the first game, where the player controlled Miles Morales during a serious altercation in the street. We do not want to spoil you, but it is not strictly necessary to play the first one to follow the story of the new superhero. Thousands will learn to use their newly acquired skills and you will face a greater threat than you think.

In short, it is a game that is very much enjoyed due to its fluidity and the absence of loading screens. The scenario is based on the New York City and no detail is missing. It is not an excessively long game, so it is a good option to be Christmas and now only it costs 34.90 euros on Amazon. Do not miss this opportunity and buy now Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for PS4 or PS5.

