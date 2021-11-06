Miguel Bosé is undoubtedly one of the most fascinating characters in Hispanic popular culture, both for his successes and the eccentricity of the life that surrounds him. Now we can read their fascinating stories in Captain Thunder’s son, a memoir that the singer will publish this November 10 with Editorial Planeta.

The story of the book begins from the childhood of the singer, son of the bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguín and the actress and model Lucía Bosé, and is immersed in a collection of unique experiences with characters of the stature of Picasso, Helmut Berger, Sofia Loren, Carlo Ponti, John Wayne among others.