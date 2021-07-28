PHOTO: SEMAR / CUARTOSCURO.COM

Miguel Angel Treviño Morales, aka the Z-40, former leader of The Zetas, was transferred to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation (Cefereso) number 15 CPS Chiapas, located in Villa Comaltitlán.

The transfer of the drug trafficker took place last weekend. A helicopter took him from Cefereso 17 CPS Michoacán to the aforementioned maximum security criminal in Chiapas, where they are also being held Edgar Colonel Aispuro, Joaquin’s brother-in-law El Chapo Guzmán, and Juan Francisco Sillas Rocha The Wheels, lieutenant of the Arellano Félix.

The rearrangement of the Z-40, brother of Omar Treviño Morales, the Z-42, his successor in the criminal organization, occurred a few days after custodians of the Cefereso de Michoacán denounced him for alleged acts of corruption and enjoyment of privileges inside the prison.

The capo supposedly, unlike the rest of the population of Cefereso 17, had privileged access to news and newspapers. There were also complaints because he allegedly ate breakfast every day fresh fruit, which had to be peeled always in the presence of the Z-40 for his fear that someone might poison him.

Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales (Photo: Twitter @ AnaRent)

When he arrived at Cefereso de Michoacán, Buenavista, in 2020, after his transfer from Cefereso 2 Occidente, in Puente Grande, Jalisco, which had closed its doors, Treviño Morales relaxed the security measures in his favor, presumably with the support of managers who placed him in the “ECO” module with partial exclusivity, since he only lived with the prisoners that he himself authorized.

The operating personnel of the Michoacan prison also indicated that a few months after being transferred, Treviño Morales donated to the administration of the then director of the center, Julio César Pérez Ramírez, about 30 speakers to be distributed in each of the modules. Later, in 2021, with the prison in charge of Jorge Isaac Neri Garcia, the Z-40 He did “acts of charity” again: he gave away balls (with a value of 2,800 pesos each) and board games such as chess and dominoes, each with an approximate value of 1,000 pesos.

Information in development ….