EFE.- The two migrant caravans formed in Mexico advance this Saturday through the country, in the southern state of Chiapas and in eastern Veracruz, amidst obstacles such as extreme temperatures, fatigue and pressure from the authorities.

The new caravan, which sand has been mobilizing for three days in Chiapas with thousands of Haitian and Central American migrants, He resumed his way at dawn this Saturday to the municipality of Villa Comaltitlán with the ultimate goal of arriving in Mexico City to regularize his stay.

The caravan He left the church of San Francisco de Asís de Huixtla at dawn, from where they traveled about 18 kilometers until they reached Villa Comaltitlán, the fourth municipality they set foot on.

The migrants stopped at a cargo truck parking lot to rest for a few hours, bathe in the Saltillito River and wash their clothes.

The civil protection authorities and the municipal police set up tents for travelers to cover themselves from the sun, as well as an ambulance to provide medical care and cure foot wounds.

Among the group was Cristian Aldahir, originally from Honduras, who said that he fled his country because he did not want to belong to the gangs and ventured to migrate to Mexico.

When he reached Mexican soil, he spent nine months looking for papers, but when he arrived in Iztapalapa, in Mexico City, he was returned to Tapachula, on the Mexican border with Guatemala, for which he joined the caravan to obtain documents.

This caravan advances while the region experiences a record migratory flow towards the United States, whose Customs and Border Protection (CBP) “found” more than 1.7 million undocumented immigrants on the border with Mexico in fiscal year 2021, which ended on December 30. September.

Mexico has detected more than 190,000 undocumented immigrants from January to September, about three times the number in 2020, in addition to having deported almost 74,300, according to the Migration Policy Unit of the Ministry of the Interior.

According to Luis Rey García, director of the Center for Human Dignification (CDH), this migrant movement is one of the “largest” of this six-year term and represents the “failure of the migration policy” of the Government, which has asked the caravan not go ahead and start procedures from where they are.

Some migrants who have been walking for several days have decided to surrender voluntarily to the authorities and to begin processing temporary cards that allow them to be in the country.

FIRST WEAKENED CARAVAN

Meanwhile, the first caravan, which started a month ago with almost 1,000 people, is now made up of less than 600 people after arriving this Saturday in Acayucan, in the state of Veracruz,

In two sections, they traveled 26 kilometers in the middle of a storm caused by the cold front that affects the Gulf of Mexico.

At the same time, police agents detained more than 400 migrants who were traveling crowded in two boxes of trailers between the municipalities of Coatzacoalcos and Ixhuatlán del Sureste, also in the southern region of Veracruz.

