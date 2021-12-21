EFE.- The members of the migrant caravan accused the Mexican government of not complying with the agreement they reached last Thursday to regularize the more than 500 people that make up the group.

A group of 350 people came to the National Migration Institute (INM) in Mexico City to complain about the “slowness” of the process to grant them humanitarian visas and permanent residence permits.

The immigration authorities decided to serve the members of the caravan in groups of 30 people, giving priority to women and children.

For Irineo Mujica, director of the organization Pueblos Sin Fronteras and representative of migrants before the Mexican government, the INM “wants to keep the kidnapped caravan in Mexico City.”

In last week’s agreement, Mexico promised to respond to the requests of each of the people who have spent the night since December 12 at the Casa del Peregrino, near the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe, and facilitate the transit of those who want to continue their passage to the United States by granting them visas for humanitarian reasons.

Fatima Vanessa, a 23-year-old Salvadoran, fled her country with her 6-year-old son and his mother, after gangs murdered her brother and threatened to do the same to them.

“They have to give us all the documentation, not from 30 to 30, we cannot continue wasting time,” Vanessa complained in statements to Efe as she stood in line to present her case at the INM along with fifteen mothers and children.

The representatives of the caravan will later have a new meeting with the Ministry of the Interior where they will insist on the idea that everyone is served at the same time.

Another point in the agreement between the government and the caravan is respect for the human rights of those who will travel through the country to the United States.

Migrants complain that by making them wait up to two weeks for 100% of the caravan to be covered, their rights are also being violated.

Sara Traña, a 16-year-old Costa Rican, spent four months in Tapachula, in the state of Chiapas, on the southern border with Guatemala, and feels that the INM has the capacity to resolve all the requests in a matter of a few days.

“We are not 8,000 people, we are few, it is difficult to imagine that they do not have the capacity to solve our papers at the same time,” he said.

Mexico is experiencing an unprecedented wave of migration, registering 123,000 asylum applications only in the first 10 months of the year, when in previous years the figure used to reach around 40,000.

