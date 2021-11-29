Midsize companies are 490% more likely to attack

Among the conclusions that can be drawn from this study is that medium-sized companies are largely unprotected because they do not have the resources, the products are expensive, and also lack the experience to protect themselves from these types of attacks.

In a study by the security company Coro, it has been revealed that the midsize companies are up to 490% or more likely to experience a security breach until the end of 2021 if we compare it with 2019. This report It has been titled as “The great failure of the cybersecurity market and the tragic implications for midsize companies” which indicates a worrying situation for these types of organizations. It can also be interesting to know the benefits and drawbacks of an isolated network for your organization.

According Guy moskowitz, CEO of Coro, there has been more far-reaching protection that has been developed for large companies but the cybersecurity industry has forgotten about the needs of midsize organizations. In that regard, growing companies now remain fully exposed to cyber attacks that are rapidly increasing in volume, sophistication, reach, and lethality. Also, he adds, the market has failed to protect medium-sized organizations. That’s why Coro is looking for comprehensive enterprise-grade cybersecurity protection solutions priced and engineered for midsize businesses.

How Attacks Affect Midsize Businesses

The study was carried out with a sample of more than 4,000 companies. Here, it can be seen that most midsize organizations do not know how to detect attacks and are also defenseless when it comes to preventing them. The email malware attacks they have increased a 154% between 2020 and 2021. The problem is that only 1% of medium-sized companies have protection against email malware in 2021. On the other hand, 88% of that 1% have this protection incorrectly configured, so they will remain exposed.

As for the lesser-known attacks, such as the Wi-Fi phishing It should be noted that it has increased 203%. Also this time around less than 1% of midsize companies have some kind of Wi-Fi phishing protection. On the other hand, if they have it, their misconfiguration rate is 90%. Here you can find out which are the main Phishing attacks.

For reasons like these, it is not uncommon for midsize companies in all sectors to increase the number of attacks by 50% between 2020 and 2021. As sectors such as healthcare and transportation saw attacks increase by more than 125% between 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, attacks in retail, manufacturing and professional services increased between 86% and 90%.

Finally, Coro to protect medium-sized companies has presented the Easy Upgrade Program. It is a cybersecurity financing program that offers companies that currently have contracts with legacy security solutions to upgrade to the Coro platform immediately and at no initial cost.