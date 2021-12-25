We can’t wait to find out how Izuku Midoriya’s new costume will surprise us.

Remembering one of the most surprising moments of My hero academia, after more than three hundred chapters, during the final arc of this famous series one of the biggest revelations that all the fans were waiting for was made: discovering the face behind the infiltrated villain. So far, we know that Izuku Midoriya is willing to forgive this betrayal by Aoyama Yuga. But in the meantime, in order to achieve his mission, he plans to carry out an ambush against All For One. Destined for such a mission is why a very important heroine has returned: Mei Hatsume.

Midoriya, as well as the rest of the students of the class 1-A and, despite everything, even his own Aizawa, are in the arduous task of preparing an offensive against All For One, using a Aoyama, the undercover villain, as a double agent. Only thus the plan to forgive the betrayal of Aoyama is that it would work in its entirety. This maneuver is the one that has managed to gather the entire class 1-A under a common goal, but this time with a special member.

Mei Hatsume She is the heroine who becomes a fundamental piece in the final ambush that they are preparing for All for One. What we know about her is that she studies at the class 1-H and is part of the support department of the UA Academy. Precisely thanks to her, Midoriya could use his One For All with their Iron Suns.

After that in the Chapter 337 from My hero academia will fill us with mixed feelings after the discovery of this betrayal, the Chapter 338 leaves us feeling that all is not lost when Deku decided to ask for their help to carry out a plan as important as that.

But there is one more thing. Inside the important events that have been happening as a result of this drastic turn that gave the plot of My hero academia, Midoriya will use a new suit for this confrontation that will surely allow him to make better use of his powers, as we can guess. However, we still do not know what surprises his clothing will have prepared for us or how he will use it..

Mei Hatsume will be a fundamental piece in the final arc of My Hero Academia

Up to this point, Midoriya He is aware that this fight will require him to demonstrate many skills and will be a difficult challenge to overcome, however, in the Chapter 338, from My hero academia, mentions: “To prepare for the next battle and be totally safe, I have to repair some equipment.” And to give more drama to this moment, which was decisive in itself, when it arrives at the support department, it is an explosion that welcomes Mei Hatsume.

The first thing he tells you Mei Hatsume to Izuku Midoriya when he sees it again it’s this: “Oh my! Long time without seeing you, Midoriya! ” to ease the tension, but, at the same time, making it clear that the situation was not going to be an impediment to whatever objective they set out to achieve. And apparently, the role that this heroine will have has to do with the support, probably to repair the Iron soles or evolve this powerful weapon with which they will face All for One.

