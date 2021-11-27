In the current My Hero Academia arc, we met the darker and lonely side of our hero Izuku Midoriya. The power that he has been developing in his path has been such that he has managed to overcome his greatest antagonists, albeit at great cost. For this reason it is that artists like yourdrawingpineapple have imagined how their incredible new power could take down other villains like Muzan Kibutsuji from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer).

In your account Instagram, Yourdrawingpineapple shared a fan art that turns Izuku Midoriya (Deku) from My Hero Academia into a demon hunter from the Taisho Era of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), surely with the 45% mastery of One For All he could face the powerful demonic moons or even the fearsome Muzan Kibutsuji.

Within his fan art he gave the following message «Shojo, Aizawa, and Present Mic join Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayers). I’m almost 100,000 already, can you delay that a bit so that I can learn and master animation to give you something special? Maybe in a couple of years, right? I do not know what to do«. All these heroes of My Hero Academia wear the traditional clothes of the Taisho era with a unique style

<br>

Finally, thank Ooreoni for the idea of ​​this crossover between My Hero Academia and Kimetsu no Yaiba. Although his artistic creation is focused on other franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Tokyo Revengers, it seems that he is also a fan of this franchise as well as the work of Kohei Horikoshi as evidenced by his comics with his original character:

Remember that if you like his job, you can always commission artists to have a fanart of your favorite franchise

Izuku Midoriya x Tomura Shigaraki

** For its part, in the current arc of the My Hero Academia manga, fortune has smiled on Izuku Midoriya, who has gained an advantage thanks to the latest confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki and Star & Stripe in the sleeve We saw the most powerful heroine in the United States of America stop her immense power with her New Order ability.

This heroine from My Hero Academia used her State-of-the-Art Hypersonic Inter – Continental Cruise Punch. And, although he seemed to have been evaded by Shigaraki, it was all part of this heroine’s plan that turned his situation around.

<br>

In My Hero Academia chapter 333, When Tomura Shigaraki begins to steal the gift of Star & Stripe, his body begins to react in unexpected ways. The heroine changed her New Order at the last minute: Now, her ability will reject all gifts. In this way, the heroine manages to fight all the gifts that the villain has stolen during his life.

In the final scenes of this chapter of My Hero Academia, Star & Stripe says goodbye to its ‘bros’, those soldiers who were always by its side. As she begins to be a victim of decay by Tomura Shigaraki when we have the information. Now, without gifts and with the New Order fighting him inside, this villain seems to be about to fall before the other heroes and the new power of Izuku Midoriya.

His fate will be sealed from that moment and will lead him to face the most powerful villain in this world, Tomura Shigaraki, the possessor of All For One, the only ability that can be pitted against Midoriya’s power.

Now, if you are interested in keeping an eye on the current My Hero Academia arc, we recommend reading the most recent chapters through the Manga Plus service. There you can read it for free, both in English and Spanish, as you prefer.

<br>

The final arc of My Hero Academia

In this way, it seems that the long-awaited end of My Hero Academia will be postponed a bit longer. The reason why this fight between Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki is so highly anticipated is because, unlike other action anime series, this will not be a one-on-one battle..

Kohei Horikoshi, the author of My Hero Academia, has shown us that the most important thing for the final combat will be all the heroes and heroines that have accompanied this protagonist throughout his adventure.

Thanks to Star & Stripe, will have a chance against this powerful villain and his All For One.