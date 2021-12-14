MicroStrategy has added another 1,434 Bitcoin to its coffers for a total of 122,478 BTC.

Michael Saylo claimed to believe that the price of Bitcoin can rise forever, driven primarily by technology adoption and inflation.

Last week the presentation from the business intelligence firm, MicroStrategy, before the SEC where revealed that it has bought 1,434 Bitcoin (BTC) between November and December. This purchase is in addition to the 7,002 Bitcoin that he had just bought at the end of November.

Since November, Bitcoin has faced a price correction along with the rest of the cryptocurrencies that has established a certain tension in the market.

However, it seems that this tension has not limited MicroStrategy as on December 9, Michael Saylor, CEO of MicroStrategy, revealed on Twitter that the company has acquired approximately $ 82.4 million Americans for a specified period between November 29 and December 8.

MicroStrategy has purchased an additional 1,434 bitcoins for ~ $ 82.4 million in cash at an average price of ~ $ 57,477 per #bitcoin. As of 12/9/21 we #hodl ~ 122,478 bitcoins acquired for ~ $ 3.66 billion at an average price of ~ $ 29,861 per bitcoin. $ MSTRhttps://t.co/Xke8QhoYpy – Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) December 9, 2021

The purchase price for Bitcoin was $ 57,477 USD and has raised the company’s BTC holdings to about 122,478 Bitcoin, acquired at an average price of $ 29,861 per BTC, so to some extent MicroStrategy’s investment in BTC is still in profit.

And while it may continue to be surprising news to some, the reality is that it is not. Since day one this company announced its foray into Bitcoin, it has not stopped betting on the cryptocurrency. In fact, it is precisely its early investment that has allowed the company to maintain a purchase price per Bitcoin below the real market price.

How is MicroStrategy making these purchases?

It is worth remembering that MicroStrategy’s first Bitcoin purchase happened in August 2020, At the time, BTC was priced at roughly $ 11,300. The initial investment was $ 250 million.

Since then MicroStrategy has gone from investing millions of dollars to billions. This has been done from different separate purchases of Bitcoin using the company’s available cash. However, MicroStrategy has also made note sales in private offers with the aim of investing the money obtained in Bitcoin.

MicroStrategy has not been intimidated by Bitcoin price corrections since it has continued to invest in the falls. However, the company also made purchases during the price increase in 2021.

This sentiment of the company towards Bitcoin is explained by Saylor. In accordance with Yahoo Finance, Michael Saylo claimed to believe that the price of Bitcoin can rise forever, driven primarily by technology adoption and inflation. However, he also recognized that the price increase will not be linear.

“It’s not going to go up evenly in a perfect exponential curve, but I don’t think we’ll see a world where technology slows down and I don’t think we’ll see a world where currencies don’t keep inflating.Saylor explained.

So from Saylor’s perspective, it’s never too late to invest in Bitcoin and we can see that motto in MicroStrategy’s ongoing shopping.

It might interest you: