Steven Sinofsky was responsible for Windows 8 development. Although he is no longer with the company today, having worked at Microsoft for 23 years, and having led the Windows division for 3, is one of the people who can speak more appropriately about what it means to work on great product development.

Sinofsky often talks about his years at Microsoft, but also about his competitors. And something that has Apple’s recently lauded is the execution of the Cupertino, which he considers brilliant. When he does, we not only see a very positive tone towards what was his great, but also a great admiration that perhaps contrasts with part of what was experienced within Redmond.





Apple’s relentless execution (timing wise)

2 / What Apple does is “relentless execution” coupled with a “long-term and focused point of view”. And they do that by releasing Every. Single. Year. At. The. Same. Time. I guess after all this time, this fact is so taken for granted that we sometimes fail to appreciate it. – Steven Sinofsky – stevesi.eth (@stevesi) September 20, 2021

Recently, commenting on the release of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, Sinofsky was saying the following as part of a thread: “What Apple does is” relentless execution “coupled with a” focused long-term point of view. “And they do it by launching every year at the same time.”

As you recall, this was not always the case, as Apple had huge problems with its operating systems before Steve Jobs returned: “Once NeXT joined Apple and the operating system” merged “, not only Apple had a system modern operating, but a launch cadence was set in motion. Key point: the cadence was established by a calendar (a conference!), Not by a list of functions. “

And as a graphic example, he puts the development timeline of the system now called macOS, which in 2001 was completely in its infancy and in just four years it reached a great maturity with Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger. In that period, Apple released four versions of the system. From there, releases slowed, with new versions arriving every two years. Since Mac OS X 10.7 Lion, released in February 2012, Apple has not missed a year of the appointment.





For a server this has not been particularly good for the system, since it did not require so much cadence but correction of bugs that Cupertino has not focused on, but as Sinofsky recalls, It is something impressive knowing that at the same time new versions of iOS have been launched in all its variants (iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, etc).

It is not the first time that Sinofsky has shown his admiration for the way they work in Cupertino. In the context of last year’s WWDC said the following: “What we are seeing is one of the most remarkable product engineering throughout history. Three factors continue to amaze me (for lack of a better expression), especially after today: Multi-year fearless strategy, clear unified planning / prioritization, and unprecedented execution“.

The Big Contrast: Dysfunctional Execution at Microsoft the Years Before Sinofsky



The presentation of Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger will be the cause of internally turning Microsoft upside down

As an example of the contrast he experienced in his Microsoft years, Sinofsky talks about the transition to 64-bit Windows and his own software: “It took 20 years to happen. 20 years. It’s not over yetSinofsky explains more details about all this, and tells the good part of the strategy: compatibility towards infinity.

To understand the internal contrast of Microsoft until precisely Sinofsky took over the reins of Windows 7 and the division of the operating system we have these Microsoft internal emails leaked as part of a lawsuit that took place between Comes and Microsoft. A conversation is recorded in June 2004 between Vic Gundotra (who later became very important in Google and Android) Lenn Pryor, Quentin Clark and other workers / executives of the team, even going so far as to be forwarded to Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer.

The conversation goes from precisely Apple’s WWDC 2004 and the news announced by Steve Jobs for Mac OS X 10.4 Tiger, which would be released to the public the following year. The first sentence seems to refer to the fact that in Gundotra’s opinion, Jobs was copying what Microsoft announced for Longhorn (the project that would eventually lead to Vista) in 2003: “Steve copied our speech almost word for word“And he continues with the interesting:” He did a long demo of Spotlight, which is an attractive version of WinFS. “It was only the beta given to developers, but Gundotra says:” Lenn was talking last night about how fast it was on his Mac. ” .





And as part of Lenn Pryor’s reply to Gundotra, in addition to detailing what he looked for in the system, it explains how well it was going: “It was fucking amazing. It’s like today I just got a free pass to the land of Longhorn“In the next post, Gundotra says” Interesting reaction from one of our Longhorn evangelists, “and ends with” In many ways, Jobs took our WinFS and Avalon speech word for word and delivered. The difference is that he was more stable than us. “

Jim Allchin, head of Windows in 2004, with a year of work ahead: “It is difficult to accept. I do not think we have such a quick search”

To this, Jim Allchin responds: “Yes, I know. It is difficult to accept. I don’t think we have such a quick search. We will have a developer message that they do not have and will not have. But they have 80% and they will get ample credit for this. “

Gundotra then does a good review of what Tiger would be, and Jobs’ strategy (whose situation with respect to developers would turn around in the next few years both in macOS and especially in iOS):

“Steve is trying to retain his remaining developers. He showed the ‘Spotlight’ functionality built into 4 different applications, then highlighted that developers can (and should build) the same functionality in their applications. […] Its Avalon competitor (Core video, Core image) was attractive, lots of transparencies, domino effects, etc. I have the cool widgets (Dashboard) running on my Mac right now with all the effects it showed on stage. I have not had crashes in 5 hours. Your video conference was amazing. What we deliver at the 2005 Professional Developers Conference needs to be compelling, even in beta form. The interface must be attractive. We will be directly compared to Tiger. “

The email thread ends with Jim Allchin forwarding the conversation to Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer and writing a sad “Sight …”, which we can translate as “Suspiro”. Allchin was the Sinofsky of Windows Vista, the head of its development, and his tone did not seem very optimistic when he saw what Jobs had shown.

In fact, earlier that year, had written to Gates and Ballmer that “I would buy a Mac today if I weren’t working at Microsoft.” In the full email, it said this:

This is a rant. Sorry. I’m not sure how the company lost sight of what matters most to our clients (both business and home), but in my opinion we lost our way. I think our teams lost sight of what it means to be bug-free, what it means resilience, what full scenarios mean, what security means, what performance means, how important current applications are, and really understand what the issues are the most. important issues facing customers. I see a lot of random features and some great vision, but that doesn’t translate to great products. I would buy a Mac today if I weren’t working at Microsoft. If you run the equivalent of VPC on a Mac, you have access to basically all Windows applications (but not the hardware). Apple did not lose its way. You must see this new video below. I know this doesn’t show anything for business, but my point is about the philosophy Apple uses. They think about the stage. They think simple. They think fast. I know there is nothing very deep in this. I must tell you that everything in my soul tells me that we should do what I called plan (b) yesterday. We need a quick and easy storage system. Longhorn is a pig and I don’t see any solution to this problem. If we are to rise to the challenge of Linux and Apple, we need to start taking the “quick, simple scenario” lessons seriously.

Later, Allchin himself would blog the following, when that email was leaked:

I was being intentionally dramatic to get an idea across. The point is that we needed to change and change quickly. We did it – we drastically changed the development process that was being used and restarted the Windows Vista development project in mid-2004, basically starting over.

Allchin then praises what they achieved with Vista, and without going into whether the result was better or worse, what we can say with this sum of emails is that after launching Windows XP, Microsoft had become a totally dysfunctional company. A company that, almost a year after presenting Longhorn to developers, with all its graphical novelties with Avalon and Aero and file system (WinFS), came to Tiger’s presentation of Jobs in amazement and believed to be being copied, when that The same year he canceled his developer conference and for the following year he had no product to deliver to the public. In fact, it wasn’t until 2007 that Vista released massively.

The emails also show expressions such as “I have not had crashes in 5 hours” referring to Apple widgets, as if not having serious app shutdown issues was something exceptional and admirable in those Longhorn beta days, compared to an Apple that was able to achieve it even in a first beta delivered to developers at the same WWDC.



In his inaugural WWDC 2004 keynote, Jobs went all out against Longhorn: “We’re years ahead of Longhorn in search (Spotlight).”

However, what could stop faster advances is, perhaps, a certain complacency. The June team emails show that, Although they admired what Apple was doing, deep down they also thought that they were on the right track and that what Jobs showed did not have much merit, which was closer to being a rehash of what Microsoft showed in 2003.

A tone that collides greatly with the tone of Allchin to Gates and Ballmer when they understood that the company had lost its way.. In fact, in Vista, functions such as the WinFS file system would not see the light of day, which was the one that the team said was being copied by Jobs for the fast search of Spotlight, which continues to this day.

Just two months after Steve Jobs was introduced, Microsoft completely rebooted Longhorn development to what would become Vista

We don’t know to what extent Tiger’s demonstration at WWDC was the last straw for Longhorn, but we do know from internal documents that on August 27, just two months after the introduction of Jobs and the chain of messages forwarded to Gates and Ballmer, Allchin decided to make a clean slate and restart working with Longhorn to show, a year later at the 2005 Professional Developers Conference, the first builds of Windows Vista.

Those already arrived, by the way, without WinFS, the file system that they said Apple was copying to provide such a quick search. And leaving it behind made sense if from early 2004 Allchin told Gates and Ballmer that they needed a plan B with the filesystem. In any case, It is a reality that Sinofsky lived closely and that collides head-on with the running reality of the early years of Mac OS X. Then there would be some problems that made Snow Leopard have to be a version with hardly any changes to correct Leopard bugs, a version impacted by the development of the iPhone.