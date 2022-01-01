Microsoft acquires a patent to develop its next Smartphone with double hinge and triple screen. Know all the details in this note.

There seems to be a growing need to expand smartphone models and be one step ahead of other companies. That at least happens to Microsoft, company from which a new patented concept of screen with three folds was leaked.

In September, Microsoft had its first approach by launching the Surface Duo 2, a model with double screen. However, a patent certified by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), would ensure that Microsoft could launch a Smartphone with double hinge. The company applied for this patent last year, but it was not until December 23 that it was granted the rights.

This triple screen idea has already had it before Samsung although with certain differences. Microsoft’s model would consist of two hinged side screens, which would be joined to form a single giant screen next to the central one. Another notable difference with Samsung is that Microsoft’s patent does not present details on the positioning of circuit boards, sensors and cameras.

In any case, there is still a long way to go if we want to think about this triple screen model from Microsoft. At the moment, they are surely focused on fixing some software bugs in the latest Surface Duo 2 models, despite the fact that the launch of the Surface Duo and Surface Neo has lived up to expectations.

Unfortunately, there are no more specifics details from Microsoft at the moment, as well as the hinge mechanism or how it works. For now, we can only wait for the company to provide more information about this model.

