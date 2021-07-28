Windows 11 is making us fall in love with its vibrant design, gorgeous animations, and attention to detail. However, it is not all that glitters. Many users have shown their dissatisfaction with the surprising hardware requirements to be able to upgrade to Windows 11. Now, Microsoft has been clearer than ever about this, confirming that will not allow users to bypass these requirements.

Microsoft is blunt: Windows 11 only for supported devices

As many of you already know, Windows 11 will require the following requirements to actualize:

4 GB RAM memory

64 GB of storage.

TPM 2.0.

Secure Boot.

Supported processor.

Now in a AMA held a few days ago, a Microsoft representative has made it clear that these requirements they are non-negotiable and they will ensure that no user can update if they do not comply.

We know it is a bummer that some of you cannot upgrade to Windows 11 but it is important for you to know that the reason we do this is to ensure the productivity and security of all Windows 11 devices. We don’t want sysadmins and consumers to have to think about the compatibility of their computers with Windows 11. This way, the device will be able to determine for itself if it is compatible with Windows 11 and, if not, it will not download no update. Group policy will not allow you to get rid of Windows 11 hardware requirements. We will prevent you from updating your device if it is not supported to ensure that you continue to use an operating system that is supported for you and that ensures your safety.

What consequences will this have?

Regarding the processor, there are doubts about Microsoft’s criteria. On the one hand, those of Redmond have said that we will need a processor of at least 1 GHz and 2 or more cores. However, at the same time they have published a list of compatible processors from Intel and AMD that leaves out models from years before 2018.

U.S We believe that Microsoft will block all installation on computers without TPM 2.0, Secure Boot or with a processor less than 1 GHz or 2 cores. However, it is possible that if you comply with all that and your only problem is that your processor is not on the list of supported processors, you may be allowed to update with a simple warning that it is not recommended.

It is important that you know that many of you have TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot disabled at the factory on your PC, especially if it is a tower. My colleague Javier Gualix made this fantastic tutorial to teach you how to activate both features quickly and easily.