If we start from the assumption that we find the developer of the most used desktop operating system, take advantage of it to promote their other products. This is something that a priori could be quite logical, but how could it be otherwise, the rest of the developers of software they do not agree at all. A clear example of all this is found in the movements that are carried out to promote and force the use of the aforementioned browser.

Microsoft bets strongly on Edge in Windows 11

This is something that is making it especially sensitive for the most recent version of the system that was released a few weeks ago, Windows 11. The first thing we should know here is that the software giant through this system allows us to choose the default browser. However, we can also affirm that it tries to complicate this task by making us navigate through various menus to achieve this that we are commenting on. And that’s not all, since once we have achieved it, it does not always work as we would like.

With this, what we want to tell you is that, on certain occasions or certain types of use, despite having another browser set as the default, Edge opens in Windows. This is something that occurs for example when we use links from the News & Interests widget. The same happens if we carry out a search through the corresponding box of the operating system, since the localized links are opened with the signature browser. This is because these functions make use of the microsoft-edge protocol, but there is a workaround to this move.