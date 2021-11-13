Yes, you read it right. Microsoft is currently giving away the not inconsiderable amount of 100 dollars to its users. The way to deliver the prize is in the form of gift cards for the Microsoft Store, although if you want to get one It seems that you are going to need a lot of luck. The information has been confirmed by one of the most important analysts in the medium: Wario64, and so you can see if you are lucky to get the 100 dollars of the prize.

As commented by Twitter user Wario64, Microsoft has been sending emails to random users. This email includes a $ 100 gift card that you can spend at the Microsoft Store. In some cases, these gift cards will be worth $ 10. instead of the promised 100, but still an interesting prize. Unfortunately, it seems that luck is on the side of a few, and it is that not even Wario64 himself has managed to win the prize.

Check your emails: Microsoft Store is sending emails to random users with up to $ 100 gift card. Subject title: “Here’s $ 100 to start your holiday shopping” pic.twitter.com/mHzICdKUJy – Wario64 (@ Wario64) November 10, 2021

With these 100 dollars you could afford to buy almost a year of Xbox Game Pass, as well as spend it on titles for your Xbox Series X / S or Xbox One. It is not clear at the moment if Microsoft will continue to send gift cards, or how many it has sent. So It only remains to trust your luck and thoroughly check your email inbox, you might end up being luckier than Wario64 and get the $ 100 or $ 10.

Regarding ads, Microsoft has been pretty quiet until then. The only reason we have found out is because Wario64 has received the mail, and has a large number of followers who have functioned as megaphones to spread the information. If you manage to get this Christmas gift from Microsoft, do not forget to share it on your social networks for everyone to see; something like that is not achieved every day.