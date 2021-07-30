In recent years, Xbox is growing exponentially thanks to Xbox Game Pass and also to new consoles, such as Xbox Series X | S. In addition, the growth is being noticed since economically, those of Redmond have been able to afford buy multiple studios or Bethesda’s parent company, ZenixMax Media, for $ 7.5 billion. Without a doubt, the variety of games that we find in the Xbox catalog, plus all those to come, is incredible, but now, as Phil Spencer has confirmed, it seems that Microsoft wants to continue expanding the Xbox catalog with family games.

Many games can be enjoyed as a family with XboxTherefore, this is a very important area to cover, since in this way Microsoft will attract new audiences of much younger ages, driven by parents, siblings and others. Currently, on Xbox Game Pass, there are a total of 202 games in the category of children and family, that is, 8% of all games in the catalog are suitable for this type of audience. But these numbers seem like they will grow over time, as Spencer has spoken during the IGN podcast 500 on his willingness to bring more family games to Xbox.

When I look at the portfolio, I still think there is an opportunity for us with more familiar Xbox games. Thinking of the geographic diversity of our studies, there is still work to be done there.

Finally, we remind you that if you want to spend a fun day playing video games with your children, partner, etc. You can take a look at our interesting top where we gather the 5 best Xbox Game Pass games to play as a family.