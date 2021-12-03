This is the new persuasive strategy Microsoft uses to convince you not to download another browser and only use Edge.

Microsoft is making an additional effort so that a large group of users switch to the Edge browser, and for this it is using different strategies, unethical, to try to persuade and convince the user to use its browser, which comes by default in Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Perhaps with the idea of ​​trying to gain some market share, Microsoft is persuading those users who are using Edge but want to download Chrome, so that they do not take that step.

And now as the medium advances Neowin, when you try to download Chrome from Edge, Microsoft launches a series of pop-up windows in the upper right part of the interface where it tries to persuade the user not to download the Google browser.

In one of the examples of these messages it can be read that “Edge uses the same technology as Chrome“But adding”with the added confidence of Microsoft”, Thus giving added value.

In another of the messages we can see that Edge would also show another little window, this time with a humorous tone, where you can read that “that browser is from 2008”(Referring to Chrome).

However these practices are also used by Google when we are browsing in Chrome and yet it would not be the first time that Google also launches another pop-up window in your browser when you try to install another from the competition such as Firefox or Edge itself.

In our tests, none of these persuasive windows have appeared, so it seems that they are only aimed at a very particular market niche.

But scratching even a 1% market share in browsers represents millions of devices around the world, so any type of strategy can be valid.