None of them novelty that since the launch of the new Edge Chromium-based, Microsoft is trying to do anything for Windows users to use their default browser instead of Chrome. Now give one step further, and have introduced a number of posts when you download Chrome.

Microsoft is showing different warnings to convince you to keep using Edge

Microsoft is placing a number of different posts when you try to try to download Chrome. These are shown as a pop-up within the browser, suggesting to use the yours instead. At the moment they have registered up to three types of messages that they can follow the following:

Microsoft Edge works with the same technology Than Chrome, with the added confidence of Microsoft.

Than Chrome, with the added confidence of Microsoft. That browser it’s so 2008 ! Do you know what is new? Microsoft Edge.

! Do you know what is new? Microsoft Edge. I hate saving money: said no one, ever. Microsoft Edge is the best browser for online shopping.

These types of notices by Microsoft are not novelty. For example when we search in Bing a browser, suggests us keep using Microsoft Edge instead of downloading another browser. Also when accessing Outlook, OneDrive or other services, we get a banner suggesting download your browser for a better experience.

This new strategy aggressive from Microsoft may be Similary to that of Google, than in any other browser that it’s not from google show us a banner on your services suggesting download Chrome. The only difference is that Microsoft has brought this beyond integrating the strategy in Windows and in the browser itself, something that Google He has not done for the moment.