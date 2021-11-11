The change that Microsoft To-Do has undergone since it appeared to replace Wunderlist is incredible. The Redmond giant has integrated countless improvements and continues to bet on it. Now from the hand of IFTTT so that we can integrate it with an infinity of services. It was already available in Power Automate but now we have a free way

IFTTT, a powerful ally for Microsoft To-Do

For those who do not know IFTTT (If this then that) allows automate certain tasks. For example, that we can automate the creation of appointments, synchronize elements between applications and a host of other utilities.

Now, by joining Microsoft To-Do, it allows us to enjoy infinite possibilities and integrations with other services. The image that you can see are just some of the existing templates, but we can make our own templates and customize it to unsuspected limits.

What’s more, IFTTT is free Otherwise, we have many connections made which allows us to access all these options without paying a penny. The truth is that Microsoft To-Do if we have time can help us with countless tasks that we could consider tedious. You can access and know the different templates from this link.