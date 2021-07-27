One of the investments that has made the most profit over time has been that of mobile apps. The Redmond giant was able to see those applications that stood out on Android and iOS and acquired them to strengthen an outdated app system. That is the case of Microsoft To-Do worthy successor to Wunderlist. Now, the hashtag selector is incorporated.

Microsoft To Do for iOS has a new feature that allows you to quickly add hashtags to any task within the application. The latest version of the application (2.49) incorporates a hashtag selector. The same update also includes the usual bug fixes and highlights issues related to attachments. This is the complete changelog from Microsoft:

They have added a hashtag selector. Now, we can quickly add hashtags to our tasks.

They have fixed some bugs related to the attachments and the application counter.

While the application change log lists the hashtag selector support, it does not appear for some people at this time. We have been able to test it and as soon as the hashtag is put, it suggests some words that we have already used as you can see in the image. Probably the hashtag selector will be implemented for everyone in the near future. And at the moment it is being tested on a small group of users.