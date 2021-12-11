Microsoft is deploying a major update to the search function Microsoft Teams with a new results interface and the use of artificial intelligence to obtain more relevant results. In Microsoft’s own words, they have rethought the Teams search function to make it simpler, faster and more consistent with the rest of the company’s products

The new interface stands out for the presence of four tabs that correspond to the type of information that users most often search for: Everything, Messages, People and Files. AI makes it possible to display the most relevant results in an easy-to-read, full-page format. In addition, a new “questions and answers” search option has been added that allows you to type a question in the search bar and get highly reliable answers.

Four Pages to Power Search in Teams

Let’s start by looking at each of the four new search sections:

«All» page

When you’re not sure what kind of information you need, “Everything” is the place to go. When searching on this page oryou will get the most relevant results from all Teams, including those related to messages, people and files. In the attached image we can see an example of this.

In the same way, we can do questions in the search bar and get answers with relevant and reliable results. Here’s an example:

«Messages» page

Microsoft says that messages are the most searched information in Teams and this new page aims to make searching through them faster and more intuitive. What’s more, you are allowed to filter the message search by message type, date and other attributes.

In the case of long messages, the results show a abstract of the part of the conversation where the searched words are located. If you click on the displayed result you will see the full message.

«People» page

This tab allows you to quickly search by just using a part of the person’s name. Also, if you click on the person who returns the result, you can start a conversation with them.

«Archives» page

As you can see in the image shared below, when you search from the redesigned “Files” tab, you will see all the results in one place, including information about the file, a preview image of the file and an excerpt of the file information that matches your search.

As on the “Messages” page, you can expand the shortened results to show more content and save additional clicks.

Teams also incorporates new custom filters

In addition to redesigning the search pages, the folks at Microsoft have also added a significant set of filters to get more specific results from the beginning of the search.

As shown in the example in the attached image, you can use these filters to expand the results by type, Location, person, date, etc. You can exclude messages sent by applications and bots and even search between specific dates, filter by mentions or by modifications of the messages.