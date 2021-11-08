Microsoft Teams has two aspects, the business and the personal. Users of the business version could connect with coworkers and could invite users from other companies to collaborate in teams or channels. However, it was not possible to talk to people using the personal version of the service… Until now.

According to the Microsoft roadmap, specifically the ID 88381, Microsoft Teams Business users will be able to invite personal users using their email or phone number. Once invited, the same permissions and policies will apply to them as any worker in the application.

The gap between business and personal Microsoft Teams disappears

The deployment of this feature is scheduled for early December and is expected to be fully available mid-month. In this way, the Redmond team takes another step in unifying the personal and company versions of Microsoft Teams.

IT administrators can use two options to control this functionality. The first one is, simply, to disable it completely and not allow contact with personal accounts. The other possibility is to prevent personal users from being able to add organization accounts to chats or groups, and that can only be done from the business side.

The management of this function can be done from the administration portal from Microsoft Teams. Here, we will see a section «External access», in which we can choose the level of configuration at the Microsoft 365 tenant level. Of course, we will also have the option to configure the policies from PowerShell, where we can create the settings at the tenant level and at the user level.

It is important to note that the functionality is enabled by default, so now it is the IT administrators’ turn to decide what to do before its deployment in December.