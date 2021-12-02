Microsoft Teams is one of the most used communication and collaboration platforms of these times. Its free version is more than enough for most users, but when advanced functions are required it is necessary pass by cashier, an option that many companies turn to.

Until today, Microsoft Teams small business subscription plans were associated with Microsoft 365. That is, all the alternatives were “tied” to applications such as Exchange, OneDrive, Outlook and the rest of the Redmond office solutions, somewhat that, undoubtedly, impacted on its price.

However, Microsoft announced this Wednesday the first independent subscription of your productivity platform. Microsoft Teams Essentials is designed specifically for small businesses and one of its pillars, according to the company, is its affordable cost of € 3.40 per person per month (the price does not include VAT).

The keys to Microsoft Teams Essentials

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Teams Essentials offers a substantial improvement over its free version, but falls one notch below the Microsoft 365 Business Basic or 365 Business Standard plans. Specifically, small companies that opt ​​for the cheapest subscription will be able to access:

Unlimited group meetings of up to 30 hours.

Up to 300 participants per meeting.

10 GB of cloud storage per user.

Support by phone and through the web.

All the functions of the free version.

Of course, features such as recordings and transcripts of meetings, the rooms for breakout sessions will continue to be exclusive to the most expensive plans from Microsoft Teams. The ability to host webinars with attendee registration and confirmation pages also remains limited to Microsoft 365 Business Standard.

Microsoft says in a release that a future integration with Google Calendar will allow Microsoft Teams users, in any of its versions, to schedule meetings on the platform.

With this strategy – and others questioned – Microsoft is clearly aiming to attract the users of its competitors. Among them are the widely known since the pandemic emerged, Zoom; the long-leading business communication app, Slack, and the solution from the internet giant, Google Workspace.