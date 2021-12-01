Teams versions start to look like Windows versions, more and more versions are proliferating to cover all kinds of needs. The goal is for Microsoft Teams Essentials to offer basic functions to small businesses without the need to purchase a Microsoft 365 package. Let’s see the differences it offers and how it positions itself against Slack and Zoom.

Microsoft Teams Essentials, focused on meetings and video calls

This new version of Teams wants to compete with Zoom and remove channels to focus on meetings and video calls. With this, a much more simplified interface is offered for users who only seek to stand out in that. Thus, it also offers a simple alternative that does not alert the authorities.

“It’s the first standalone Microsoft Teams offering designed specifically with small businesses in mind”explains Jared Spataro, head of Microsoft 365. “It brings together features that small businesses need to work with their clients, including unlimited group video calls of up to 30 hours, group chat, file sharing and calendar.”

Microsoft Teams Essentials fills the void for smaller businesses that has existed since Teams launched nearly five years ago. Until now, small businesses have had to choose the plan Microsoft 365 Business Basic, priced at $ 5 per user per month and rising to $ 6 in March, or rivals like Zoom, Slack, Google Workspace, and more.

The differences between the Microsoft Teams Essentials and Microsoft 365 Business Basic plans are primarily based on Teams functionality and cloud storage. Essentials only offers 10GB of OneDrive storage, compared to 1 TB available in Business Basic. Essentials also lacks meeting and transcription recording, real-time translation, meeting room, and whiteboard integration functionality.

Teams Essentials also removes the functionality of teams and channels from Teams. It is more aimed at companies that depend on applications like Teams or Zoom for video calls and meetings. Whether to keep private and group chat running in Microsoft Teams Essentials.

Teams Essentials, a great alternative to Zoom and Workspace

Zoom is the main objective that Microsoft has with this new version. This standalone version of Teams seeks to compete with Google’s Zoom and Workspace. The Redmond giant wants to offer alternatives to the solutions of its competitors and Essentials is the last alternative.

“The pandemic and the acceleration of the use of video calls and virtual tools changed overnight”explains Nicole Herskowitz, general manager of Microsoft Teams, in an interview with The Verge. “We are seeing a lot of small businesses right now saying ‘What is my future model?’ They are almost doing a broader rethink, and many of them were quick to pick up tools very quickly to stay afloat, and now they are laying out their long-term strategy to better interact with customers, with employees.

Microsoft clearly sees an opportunity to attract small businesses They are trying to find a number of tools that don’t always work well together. If you’re part of a small business right now, you can use Zoom for video calls, Slack for group chat, and then Google Workspace for email and calendar. But, this can be a problem because of its complexity.

No one has the perfect solution, and Microsoft Teams Essentials lacks the application extensibility to really bring all these separate small business solutions together. However, Microsoft is soon including Google Calendar integration into Teams Essentials, which is an important step in making Teams truly independent.