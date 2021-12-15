Microsoft has announced that its video calling tool, Teams, has improved its security including end-to-end encryption for calls between two people.

This looks like a bet more of the Redmond company to have a tool that could make WhatsApp some competition in the business space. It should not be forgotten that while Teams was born with business in mind, it has evolved towards interactions between friends and family.

Microsoft had announced this feature earlier this year and began testing with users in October. An update for all Teams users was released today, offering users IT administrators the option to enable and control this end-to-end encryption (also known as E2EE for its acronym in English end-to-end encryption) for individual calls.

E2EE calls for Teams are available on the Latest version for Teams desktop client for Windows and Mac.

You have to activate it and the encryption prohibits you from using certain functions





As explained from Microsoft, end-to-end encryption will not be available to all users by default. First, administrators (usually a company’s IT department) have to enable it, and then users have to turn encryption on in their Teams settings. IT department retains the ability to disable this encryption for one-to-one Teams calls, as necessary.

Now, when you have this encryption activated, there will be certain Teams functions that you will not be able to use. They are the recording, live subtitling and transcription of conversations, transferring calls, combining calls or adding new participants to switch to a group call, among others.

If you need to perform any of these functions, you will have to go to the settings of the tool and disable encryption end-to-end the same way you activated it.