Yesterday we published the notes of Build 22518 of Windows 11, among whose novelties is the one we came to talk about: Microsoft is testing a new location for the widget icon, which will show weather information, being a widget itself.

Windows 11 widgets keep searching for your site

As we see in the image, if we have the taskbar centered, the widgets icon will be displayed at the bottom and it will show the weather information. This is a functionality that is familiar to us, as this is how the Windows 10 taskbar widget known as “News and Interests” worked.

If, instead, we have opted for the taskbar aligned to the left, the widget icon will be displayed as shown below.

Personally I think we are facing a good decision by Microsoft for two reasons. The first is that it is undoubtedly more useful than an icon. The second is that it brings symmetry to the centered taskbar, thus having elements in both corners.

My feeling is that Microsoft had this in mind for a long time but they could not execute it in the first public version of Windows 11. Those of Redmond already used this solution in Windows 10 and many were surprised that they did not repeat with its successor. The reason may be so much that the technology used to implement the widgets such as the taskbar is different on both systems.

What do you think of this experiment? Do you think the cut will pass and we will see it in production versions of Windows 11? Would you bet because it will arrive with the 2022 update? Leave your opinion in the comments!