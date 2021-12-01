The new one Microsoft Store for Windows 10 and Windows 11 brings numerous novelties compared to the old version, but also some losses. One of them is the possibility of seeing that version of the application we are installing or we have installed. But now is when Microsoft has released a upgrade to get this back.

Microsoft retrieves in the Beta and Dev channels the version number of the apps in the store

Microsoft has released an update to the Microsoft Store for channel users Beta and Dev from the Insider program. In this update with version number 22111.1402.1.0 the possibility of being able to see the version number of the application that we are going to install or we have installed.

This novelty is quite Useful for users, since they will be able to check in a way simple if they have the latest version of the app when the developer is posting a new update. In conclusion, a characteristic essential that every store Should have to facilitate the use of its users.

At the moment this novelty is only available on the Beta and Dev channels of the Insider program. Therefore, we will have to wait for the next weeks to be able to receive this feature in the stable program, both in Windows 10 and in Windows 11.