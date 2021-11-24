At the end of the 90s, Microsoft wanted to enter the video game industry in style, so high that even set out to buy Nintendo. Of course, it had the capital to get it, but the Japanese company flatly refused to sell, leaving the thing in one of the most famous anecdotes of Microsoft’s first steps in video games. On the occasion of Xbox 20th Anniversary, has come to light that letter Microsoft sent to Nintendo with your purchase intention, and you have no waste.

From previous statements we know that that meeting between Xbox and Nintendo where the Americans showed their purchase intentions ended badly, they literally laughed in his face. “Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, had us meet with Nintendo to see if they would consider being acquired,” said Kevin Bachus, Microsoft’s former director of third-party relations for Xbox. “Simply they laughed out loud. Imagine an hour when someone laughs at you. This is how that meeting was.

That was more than 20 years ago, it is past water and a beautiful anecdote that has crept into the virtual museum that Xbox has prepared on the occasion of its 20th anniversary. Here, apart from your own milestones as a gamer, Xbox reviews its four generations of consoles and highlights certain curiosities, such as the letter Microsoft sent to Nintendo in 1999 where they talked about this meeting and their intention to buy Nintendo.

As you can see at the end of the document, it is written by Rick Thompson, Microsoft’s vice president of hardware at the time, who would meet with the president of Nintendo, Hiroshi Yamauchi, and the mythical head of hardware Genyo Takeda. It is difficult to get anything clear due to that large poster in the center of the document, it was to be expected that Microsoft would not publish it in another more readable way, but you can see any apology from Microsoft and their intention to help Nintendo In return.

«I understand Mr. Takeda’s concerns“, Says Thompson, but offers Nintendo the necessary help to” make Dolphin the best the best video game console. Dolphin was then the codename of GameCube And, seeing how the Nintendo console finally came out, they would have been ill with that help from Microsoft. The first Xbox was the most advanced console of its generation.

<br>

In either case, it is a simple anecdote already surpassed by both companies. In fact, despite this frustrated purchase attempt, they currently have a very good relationship, there is even talk of future agreements for the game in the cloud and the arrival of Xbox Game Pass to Nintendo Switch, but there is nothing firm.

Although it could not be the Nintendo thing, Microsoft managed to take over one of its studios, RARE, creators of games such as Donkey Kong Country, Conker, Banjo Kazooie, Perfect Dark or GodenEye that now triumph on Xbox with Sea of ​​Thieves and the future Everwild.